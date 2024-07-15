Community raises $16K for family of 1-year-old Rome girl who drowned on July 4th

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Rome community has raised more than $16,000 for the family of a 1-year-old girl who drowned during a pool party on the 4th of July.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Adaline “Addy” Thornton drowned at a home on Berkshire Lane, according to WRGA. Firefighters told the outlet that partygoers noticed the baby was missing and found her in the pool under a floating toy.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear if the child lived at the home where she drowned.

“What was supposed to be a day of celebration turned into the worst nightmare,” the GoFundMe page said. “Adaline Kate was the most perfect little girl, she was the happiest baby and her life was taken way too soon.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to her obituary, she is survived by her older brother and parents.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

Man shot metro Atlanta girl in the face, killed her to cover up crime. He still got life in jail





©2024 Cox Media Group