Community, law enforcement mourns loss of Carroll County deputy shot while serving warrant

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County community is mourning the death of a hero.

Investigator Taylor Bristow died Friday night at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On Saturday, law enforcement from across the metro area escorted his body from the hospital to the GBI crime lab, then to the funeral home in Bremen, where the community lined the streets.

“It was just very heartbreaking to me because I love law enforcement,” said Madison Nicholson, who stopped by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with her fiancé Ashton Gilliland to pay their respects.

A memorial with Bristow’s patrol car is growing by the second outside the Sheriff’s Office. Nicholson brought flowers and a handwritten note.

“He was just always friendly and seemed like he would do anything for anybody,” said Gilliland.

Raylene Cheatwood is heartbroken.

Her husband is also a Carroll County deputy.

“We just all try and band together and be there for everybody. It’s just really hard. It’s senseless, they go to work to protect us,” said Cheatwood.

The GBI said Bristow was helping them serve a child exploitation search warrant at a home on Don Rich Drive Tuesday morning.

Officials said Christopher Bly opened the door, then went back into his home, pulled a gun and fired, killing himself and striking Deputy Bristow.

Bristow leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 10 and 11.

The West Georgia First Responders organization said so far, they’ve collected more than $20,000 for the family.

“It could be mortgage assistance, bills, really anything. We really need to step up as a community and support the family and get them through,” said Shane Davis, founder of the organization.

Click here to donate to the Bristow family through West Georgia First Responders.

