Coca-Cola discontinuing its new ‘permanent’ flavor after only 7 months

ATLANTA — Say goodbye to the latest Coca-Cola product.

The Atlanta-based company announced Tuesday that it will discontinue its “Spiced Coke” flavor just seven months after it hit the shelves.

“We’re always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products. As part of this strategy, we’re planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025,” the company said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Coca-Cola first introduced the spice flavor, which features a hint of raspberry, in February and said it would be a “permanent” flavor.

The company decided to go with its spice flavor based on research that consumers were looking for spicy flavors in not only their food but also beverages.

CNN reports that Coca-Cola also recently discontinued Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda.

