APD officer who subdued gunman in Peachtree Center mass shooting receives medal of honor

ATLANTA — For the first time, Channel 2 Action News spoke with an Atlanta police officer who subdued a suspect who opened fire inside the Peachtree Center in June.

The shooting injured three people.

Atlanta Police Officer Lamar Jacobs told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that he heard gunshots in the food court.

“Everybody was running, screaming, panicking, and things like that,” Jacobs said.

Atlanta police said the shooter was 34-year-old Jeremy Malone.

Police said he got into an argument inside the food court and shot the person he was arguing with.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that he continued shooting, injuring three people.

Jacobs was first on the scene while working a part-time job. In surveillance video, Malone is seen entering the frame wearing a black backpack with a gun in his hand.

“The guy came around the corner with the gun, so I stopped at that moment and I’m like this is real,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Malone ignored his commands.

“He said something along the line of you’re going to have to shoot me or kill me,” Jacobs said.

On Monday, Jacobs received the medal of honor from the 20th annual “Crime is Toast” awards ceremony hosted by the Atlanta Police Foundation.

“Let’s just have peace and compassion for one another so these things don’t happen,” Jacobs said.

