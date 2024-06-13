‘All hell broke loose:’ Survivors speak out after food court shooting in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police were back in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday after a bomb threat against 230 Peachtree Street.

The location is directly across the street from where a man opened fire inside the food court at 230 Peachtree Street on Tuesday.

“There was confusion because it sounded like almost like something had fallen,” said Former DeKalb County District Attorney, Robert James.

James was inside the food court with his wife when the shooting happened.

Four people were injured, including the shooter.

“It was clear that that was gunfire and there was a dispute, and all hell broke loose and people just started running everywhere,” James explained.

“It’s too much,” witness Salihah Johnson told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Salihah Johnson was also in the area on Tuesday and saw the commotion.

Wednesday, she returned to Peachtree Street to renew her passport at 230 Peachtree Street. She said Homeland Security and Atlanta Police evacuated the building.

“They were like move back! It’s a bomb threat!” Johnson said.

“Explosive detection canines from various jurisdictions responded to assist in sweeping the building,” said Cpt. Neil Welch with the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities cleared the building and everyone outside was allowed back inside.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Atlanta police chief said the food court shooting remains under investigation.

He also said he watched the surveillance video from inside the food court and saw how people reacted to the active shooter situation.

“Quickly moving to places of shelter getting out of the area. We also saw people freeze. They froze. Didn’t move and could have easily been victim number four,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum with the Atlanta Police Department.

