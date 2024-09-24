Tracking the tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 strengthening; how it could affect metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is making its way through the Caribbean and, on its current path, metro Atlanta will feel its effects later Thursday into Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the storm is currently large and disorganized, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday afternoon.

It’s expected to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Florida’s coast later on Thursday.

Monahan says that storm will then move across Georgia late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Along that path, heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely in north Georgia. With heavy rain likely over parts of the area well ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, on Wednesday and early Thursday, localized flooding is possible.

Areas to the east of the center of the storm could also be at risk of a tornado, so depending on the exact path it takes, parts of metro Atlanta could be included in that risk.

Here’s what you need to know:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into hurricane

Could be major hurricane before landfall

Expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon along Florida’s Big Bend

Impacts expected in metro Atlanta later Thursday into Friday morning

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts expected as storm gets closer

