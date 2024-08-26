Woman dead, man seriously injured after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and a 21-year-old man seriously injured.
Officers were called to I-75 southbound just north of Delk Road where a car had crashed into a tractor-trailer just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Investigators say a 2015 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer towing two Great Dane van trailers was driving down I-75 when it slowed down due to traffic.
When the 46-year-old driver did, a blue 2009 Nissan Altima behind the tractor-trailer crashed into the second trailer.
The 21-year-old driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.
Aneytra Johnson was also taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
