Woman dead, man seriously injured after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and a 21-year-old man seriously injured.

Officers were called to I-75 southbound just north of Delk Road where a car had crashed into a tractor-trailer just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say a 2015 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer towing two Great Dane van trailers was driving down I-75 when it slowed down due to traffic.

When the 46-year-old driver did, a blue 2009 Nissan Altima behind the tractor-trailer crashed into the second trailer.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Aneytra Johnson was also taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Henry County schools want to hire 50 new school bus drivers

©2024 Cox Media Group