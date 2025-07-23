West Cobb VA Clinic closed until further notice, facility under repair after flooding

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Department of Veterans Affairs says the clinic on Midway Road in Marietta will be temporarily closed until further notice due to flooding in the facility.

The flooding was first reported to the VA on July 15 by the West Cobb VA Clinic’s property owner. The facility operates in a leased space.

A spokeswoman for the VA told Channel 2 Action News repairs were supposed to be completed on Monday, but now there is no specific timeline for when repairs will be finished.

“The lessor is working to repair and resolve all damage and will advise VA leadership when the property will be returned to patient care,” the VA said in a statement.

Veteran patients with appointments scheduled at the facility were contacted by Atlanta VA schedulers to convert appointments to virtual or were given the opportunity to reschedule, the VA said.

VA staff continue to perform outreach efforts regarding the closure and appointments to “minimize impact to patient care,” according to officials. This includes phone calls and text messages.

In the meantime, the West Cobb VA Clinic will remain closed.

Veterans may call 404-545-9452 for appointment updates or can call the main line for the Atlanta VA Health Care System at 404-321-6111, and press 2 to change or schedule an appointment.

