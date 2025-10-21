Wellstar Acworth proposal officially approved by state officials

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A proposal by Wellstar Health in May to build a new hospital in Acworth is officially moving forward after state health officials approved the facility’s construction.

Previously, Channel 2 Action News reported that Wellstar wanted to build a new 230-bed hospital in Acworth, citing the growing need for medical care in the northern part of Cobb County.

While competitors are legally allowed to contest the potential build, and did so, Wellstar said Tuesday that the Georgia Department of Community Health had given permission to develop the new hospital.

In June, the health company released designs of the proposed hospital.

Now, Wellstar said its Kennestone Regional Medical Center at Acworth will get underway, even though “several competing health systems filed objections.”

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, a company spokesperson said in part that the of the competing health systems that objected to the new build, “none of those health systems have the commitment and existing operational abilities to meet the current and future medical needs of residents in Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee and Bartow counties and the future need for improved access to hospital services for the Acworth community.”

The competitors who opposed construction were not named in Wellstar’s statement.

In the approval letter shared with Wellstar by DCH, Wellstar said the state agency “expects the new hospital ‘will have a positive relationship to the existing health care delivery system in the service area.’”

Wellstar will now go ahead with future planning steps to build the hospital in Acworth.

Once complete, the proposed eight-story facility would include eight operating rooms and 70 emergency room bays, as well as bringing an estimated 1,500 jobs to the Acworth area.

