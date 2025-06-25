Wellstar takes next steps toward development of $1 billion, 230-bed Acworth hospital

MARIETTA, Ga. — Wellstar Health System has taken the next step in working toward a new hospital in Acworth.

The health system filed a Certificate of Need with the state for the potential 230-bed Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center at Acworth, Wellstar announced Monday.

Wellstar said the $1 billion facility would be an eight-story, 675,000-square-foot facility with 70 emergency department bays and eight operating rooms.

The health system detailed the critical need for a new hospital in the area and why Wellstar would be able to provide that care.

Wellstar said in a release that the community response, including among are business and community leaders, to the potential hospital has been very positive. The health system said it was join up with community members throughout the hospital’s application and development process and will engage a community advisory council.

“Caring for the communities we serve is always our top priority when we look for opportunities to grow,” said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System. “Over the past few years, we have been able to increase access to healthcare across Georgia and into our rural communities by partnering with local leaders, businesses and organizations to identify and meet the rapidly expanding needs of our patients and their families.”

The hospital system said the new hospital would provide the area residents with easier access to emergency care. The population of the area the hospital would service has more than 340,000 residents now and is expected to grow to 365,000 by 2030. The population over 65 years of age is projected to grow even more rapidly.

Wellstar said the proposed hospital would also enhance healthcare in the region. It would relieve pressure on Kennestone Regional Medical Center, allowing that in Marietta to treat the more serious patients while less serious cases are handed in Acworth.

The new hospital is expected to create more than 1,500 healthcare and related jobs.

