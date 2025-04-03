Wellstar Health System hosts 26th annual gala

ATLANTA — Over the weekend, Channel 2′s Family 2 Family partner Wellstar Health System hosted their 26th annual Grand Gala.

The event raised funds to tackle challenges facing women’s health and expand access to innovative care.

Channel 2′s Community Affairs Director Condace Pressley was the emcee for the event.

Currently, the gala has raised $1.1 million and counting.

They will continue to empower women to take control of their health both today and for generations to come.

