Georgia Tech to limit spending during government shutdown

ATLANTA — The U.S. government shutdown has entered its third week, delaying federal payments to Georgia Tech and impacting over $100 million per month in federally funded research expenses.

Georgia Tech is implementing mitigation strategies to maintain operations amid the ongoing federal shutdown, which has stalled payments from federal sponsors.

“While we remain hopeful that the U.S. government shutdown will end soon, it is a fluid situation and we need to begin to slow spending to preserve cash and maintain essential campus operations,” said Kim Toatley, vice president for Finance and Planning and chief financial officer at Georgia Tech.

If the shutdown continues beyond Monday, Oct. 20, Georgia Tech plans to significantly limit major contracts, non-essential travel, new job offers, and consulting services to slow expenditures and preserve cash.

Executive leadership will continue to monitor cash reserves as the shutdown persists, and additional mitigation measures will be considered if the situation extends into November.

Georgia Tech representatives say they remain committed to continuing research activities during the federal government shutdown to the degree possible, given resource constraints.

The Institute will continue to submit invoices and make cash requests as federal systems allow, but payment from sponsors has been delayed.

