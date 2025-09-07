Walk for prostate cancer awareness held in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — In Marietta, families took part in an event to raise awareness about prostate cancer on Saturday.

The Awareness Walk at Larry Bell Park included free health screenings.

Organizers say the goal is to let men know that they’re not alone.

“To create a safe space for men to be able to walk in vulnerability, to let them know there are others here that support them in their fight in their journey,” David Moffett told Channel 2.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson served as emcee of the event. It was the fourth year for the walk.

