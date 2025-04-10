Video shows police swarm BMW connected to shooting at Marietta apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six suspects are now in jail after shooting at a Marietta apartment complex and leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

A witness shared with Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach video that showed the aftermath of the crash and police swarming the car.

Marietta police said the six suspects, all men ages 18 to 23, were spotted by officers speeding away from a shooting around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeside at Town Center apartments. Two people later showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

After the group took off, police said the BMW crashed, snapped a power pole in half and flipped a couple of times on Polk Street.

Homeowner Gina Bryant came out to find the car in her front yard.

“The wiring from the house, wrapped the car and stopped it from going through the house,” she told Gehlbach.

Inside the car, officers found six suspects along with three handguns and a rifle.

Back at the apartments, investigators collected dozens of shell casings in the parking lot. Police said the bullets hit multiple cars and one of them even went into a woman’s apartment.

“And struck the wall directly over her,” Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhillamy said.

Investigators are still working to sort out who was shooting and why. They interviewed two men who were shot. But police are looking for more possible witnesses.

“We need them to reach out, have the courage to talk to us, share with us what led up to this incident and what was the chain of events that actually took place.”

The six suspects did not live at the complex. Police have identified them as:

Artavious Corley, 19, of Marietta, GA

Charles Elliot, 21, of Canton, GA

Arthur Stanley, 18, of Marietta, GA

Dorian Santos, 18, of Canton, GA

Arshad Head, 23, of Dallas, GA

Alexander Gonzalez-Mendoza, 18 of Canton, GA

All six have been charged with felony aggravated assault with intent to murder and a possession of firearm during a crime.

