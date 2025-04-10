Paulding sheriff warns high schoolers to knock off ‘Senior Assassin’ game

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff’s office warned high school seniors that playing a popular game could have real-life consequences.

“Why on God’s green earth do you think it’s okay to be dressed in all black, running around with guns - regardless of whether they are real or fake - and knocking on folks’ doors?” a spokesperson posted to Facebook.

The game involves people, usually high schoolers, going around with water guns and shooting other participants until only one person is left. Its popularity has grown enough that law enforcement agencies across the country having issued warnings, with risks that come from realistic-looking water gun or from sneaking up on people.

“When your parents were young, they played ‘ding dong ditch,’” Paulding County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “In 2025, you can’t be doing that. The consequences are real and extremely dangerous.”

In February, a student playing the game in Yulee, Florida, was shot in the arm by an off-duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent. According to Action News Jax, the agent saw people lurking outside their home holding what appeared to be a gun.

The spokesperson for Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said deputies have other things to worry about besides chasing down kids with water guns. They said those who continue could find themselves in a situation they do not want to be in.

“End of rant. Go study instead,” they said.

