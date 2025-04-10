City of South Fulton adopts new travel policy after mayor’s controversial trip to Ghana

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton City Council passed a new international travel policy this week. It comes amid the ongoing controversy over Mayor Khalid Kamau’s spending, including a trip to Ghana last year.

Under the policy, the majority of the council must now pre-approve any international trip on the city’s behalf. The official proposing the trip must provide an itinerary that includes the estimated costs for the trip and how it benefits the city. The official must also give a post-trip report when they return.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 investigator reporter Ashli Lincoln has been reporting for months on allegations that the mayor misused taxpayer money on international trips and certain luxury items.

The mayor previously told Lincoln that his trips were business-related and were a part of his economic development and world tour.

South Fulton City Council members later filed an ethics complaint against the mayor and ordered an audit for his purchases. The council also voted to freeze the mayor’s budget and limit his authority.

In a statement, Councilwoman Helen Willis said the new policy passed this week will ensure that all trips will have “clear guidelines, proper oversight, and a demonstrated public benefit.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group