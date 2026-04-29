$2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs moving forward in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A massive $2 billion facility coming to Gwinnett County is inching closer to breaking ground.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson says it will be the largest private investment in county history.

Commissioners are expected to vote and approve The Rowen Project during a meeting Tuesday night.

With the facility, hundreds of new jobs will come to the area.

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“Having a company like them come in, as a biologics company, to invest $2 billion, with an impact of $5 billion, is just going to be a massive difference maker for the county as a whole,” said Deputy Director of Gwinnett County Planning and Development Matthew Elder.

Biopharmaceutical company UCB plans to build its campus on a 79-acre site off Old Freemans Mill Road near Dacula.

“It’s just the next step in terms of making sure that we can make this project move forward and have as smooth a landing as possible for UCB when they get ready to break ground here,” Elder said.

Once the commissioners give their approval, UCB can start getting ready to break ground.

The company is expected to bring more than 300 jobs and 500 construction jobs to the county.

Groundbreaking is expected to begin by the end of the year.

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