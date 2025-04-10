Tybee Island police looking for men accused of hanging dog over fence, choking it with leash at park

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The Tybee Island Police Department announced Wednesday night that they received reports and video of two men “strangling an animal with a leash” at a dog park on April 5.

WARNING: The descriptions of suspect behavior in this article may be considered graphic or uncomfortable for some viewers.

A person who called police told them that they saw a man throw a dog over a fence and choke it by holding it off the ground by its leash for about seven seconds.

The caller said they confronted the man, who then broke two fence slats and pulled the dog through the hole before rounding up four other dogs along with a companion, loading them into their van and leaving the area.

Police said the caller also took video, which was shared with officers.

The two men are described as white, middle-aged, wearing a white T-shirt and a Captain America T-shirt, accompanied by five dogs, and traveling in a large white utility van.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tybee Island Police Department at 912-786-5600 or by emailing Det. Erica Coreno.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group