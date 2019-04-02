  • Teen remains in hospital nearly a month after being hit by car

    By: Michael Seiden

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The parents of a Wheeler High School student say it is unclear if he’ll ever be able to play basketball again after he was hit by a car right outside the school.

    Malik Spellman’s parents told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they have barely left his bedside since the crash March 9.

    Police say a driver hit Spellman and another teenager outside the school last month.

    The school said it was donating old weight room equipment and the teens were getting ready to load a weight rack into a truck when they were hit. 

    The driver, Nancy Valentine, 73, of Marietta, was issued citations on suspicion of failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk and failure to use due regard to avoid pedestrians.  

    Since the crash, there’s been a huge push to make major improvements to the crosswalk along busy Holt Road.

    Spellman remains in a hospital and his medical bills are piling up. A GoFundMe has been set up to the help the Spellmans.

