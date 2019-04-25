Teachers, students take overcrowding issues to Cobb County school board

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Teachers and students say a Cobb County high school is severely overcrowded. Channel 2 Action News was in the room Wednesday night when they took those concerns to the school board.
“I think Pebblebrook is most in need at this particular time and needs a lot of attention from the county,” one parent told the board.
Last week, Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon reported that the district admits the school is over capacity by more than 700 students.
Now, students and teachers say that’s not the only the problem with the school.
