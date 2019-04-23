0 VIRAL PHOTO: 3 young men share meal with elderly widow

OXFORD, Ala. - Sometimes it’s the little things that go quite a long way for someone.

And that was on display last week in Oxford, Alabama, when three men went out to dinner.

Jamario Howard posted the story on his Facbook page. It’s been shared more than 35,000 times and has more than 100,000 interactions.

Howard said he and two friends went to eat at Brad’s BBQ. While waiting for their food, Howard said they noticed an elderly woman sitting alone.

“My exact thought was, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone,’” Howard wrote in the post.

Howard said he walked over to the woman and asked if he could sit with her. She said yes, and the two started talking.

Howard said the woman told him she just lost her husband and the next day would have been their 60th anniversary.

Howard then invited the woman to sit and eat with him and his friends. She was happy to do so.

“The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through. This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people,” Howard wrote in the Facebook post. “Everyone has a story, so do not judge. I can’t stress this enough. Go see your mom and your grandparents. They miss you.”

