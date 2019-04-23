Kohl's will start accepting all your Amazon returns very soon

Fashion retailer Kohl's has announced that it is expanding its Amazon returns program this summer.
All 1,150 Kohl's locations will accept opened packages starting in July for free, Kohl's said in a statement. Eligible items will not need a box or label to be returned.
The returns program, which started in 2017, is currently operating in 100 Kohl's stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee.
The partnership is a result of a "shared passion in providing customer service" and "combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.
"This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers," Gass said.
Kohl's will also begin to carry Amazon products in more than 200 stores, the company announced last month.
A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.
