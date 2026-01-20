Morris Brown College president reinstated despite allegations of sexual harassment

ATLANTA — Just over a week after being fired from Morris Brown College, President Kevin James has been reinstated.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained multiple documents with allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and threats by James.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has been trying to speak with James since his termination last week, but he has not answered any of her questions.

“It’s going to make the board look incompetent, and that’s never good at any institution,” former board member Jeffery Miller said.

Miller was on the board that voted James in as president seven years ago.

“I still stand by my vote that he was the right person for that time. Now, it’s a different story,” he said.

He thought the current board did the right thing in November when they suspended James after finding out that at least four staff members filed grievances against James.

“I think this person’s time is up at Morris Brown and it’s time to move forward,” Miller said.

Only Channel 2 Action News has obtained copies of the grievances filed against James.

One employee accused of him of managerial intimidation and misuse of authority, violations of college policy, hostile and discriminatory work environment, mishandling of sexual report, mishandling workplace conflict and retaliatory treatment.

A different staff member accused him of unprofessional administrative tactics and lack of HR follow-through, presidential overreach and harassment, improper termination without cause or documentation.

“Dr. James is impulsive, tone deaf, lacks professionalism, displays severe issues of moral turpitude, and is such a dysfunctional character,” another employee’s grievance read.

“I don’t doubt that at all because I’ve told him about his attitude and leading people,” Miller told Fernandes.

After the Morris Brown Board of Trustees fired James because of those grievances, and told them a week later that he’s leading them again, Fernandes received a statement that read in part,

“…The board deeply regrets the harm this has caused our institution, students, families, donors, supporters, and Dr. James. While correcting a governance and process failure is necessary, the Board recognizes that this action alone - does not resolve broader concerns that have been raised regarding workplace culture, trust, and the experience of employees…”

“For the people that work in the environment he created, it’s going to be demoralizing,” Miller said.

The board highlighted all of James’ accomplishments at the college, like getting their accreditation back and leading the school to other types of restoration.

They said they are committed to transparency and accountability.

