‘Stood over her and shot her 2 more times’: Gunman opens fire in restaurant near Centennial Park

A woman is in critical condition after police say a gunman opened fire inside a restaurant.

Workers at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta say the woman was an innocent bystander and the shooter began firing at random people.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to workers after the incident.

“It was real frightening,” Jamal Fortson said.

Fortson says the gunman targeted one man inside the business. When his shots missed him, he says he started firing at random people, customers and workers.

“So, he shot at one guy like four times. And then he shot a girl right here in front of the place right there,” he said.

Fortson says the gunman showed the customer no mercy. Police say she is in critical condition.

“He shot her and then he stood over her and shot her two more times,” he said.

Atlanta police say Georgia State University officers were nearby and heard the shots.

“They pulled up and arrested him. Caught him at the front right here,” Fortson explained.

With weapon in hand, officers said.

Fortson says it all began when the gunman and another customer started fighting in the store just before 8 Tuesday morning.

He says the gunman left the store, grabbed a gun out of his backpack and came back in firing at the man he got into it with.

“And then he couldn’t get the guy and he ended up shooting at everybody else,” he said.

Fortson is still shaken by the ordeal.

“I need a cigarette right now,” he said.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s name or the charges he faces.

This is close to Georgia State University’s School of Business, next to Five Points Transit Station and near Centennial Olympic Park.

Some people who live in the area say shootings like this are bad for business with the World Cup and new commercial opportunities coming here.

The store remains closed.

