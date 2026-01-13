Morris Brown College president says he’s been ‘terminated’

ATLANTA — The president of Morris Brown College in Atlanta says that he has been fired from the HBCU.

Dr. Kevin E. James wrote on social media that the Board of Trustees “terminated” his service “without providing specific cause or substantive explanation.”

He says he was contracted through 2029, but the Board chose to end it early.

The college released a statement saying that Trustee Nzinga Shaw will take over as interim President effective immediately.

The Board extends its deep gratitude to Dr. Kevin James for his years of service and leadership at Morris Brown College. Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter. — Morris Brown College

James says the college is approaching an accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.

In 2022, Morris Brown College regained its accreditation after more than 20 years under James’ leadership.

“I dedicated myself fully to the restoration and resurgence of Morris Brown College, and I stand firmly behind the progress we achieved together,” he wrote.

