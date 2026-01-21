‘No else can have you’: Georgia teacher facing more sex crime charges involving students

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Carroll County teacher already facing child molestation charges is now facing new charges.

Warrants issued earlier this month accuse Rico Thompson, a former teacher at Villa Rica Middle School, of sexual battery, cruelty to child, improper sexual conduct by an employee and grooming of a minor.

They say the 54-year-old continually referred to a 13-year-old girl as “his favorite” and told her, “No one else can have you but me.”

The warrants go on to say that Thompson grabbed her by her neck, touched her inappropriately and removed a piece of candy from her mouth over a four-month period.

In December, Channel 2 Action News reported that Thompson was no longer employed with the Carroll County School District after an “inappropriate act” involving another student.

According to jail records, Thompson is being held without bond.

