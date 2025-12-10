Metro Atlanta teacher arrested over ‘inappropriate act’ with middle schooler

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school teacher in Carroll County is facing child sex crime charges after an “inappropriate act” involving one of his students.

Rico Thompson, a 54-year-old teacher at Villa Rica Middle School, has been charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says last week, a juvenile student reported an incident involving Thompson on the school’s campus.

The school resource officer and sheriff’s deputies immediately began an investigation into Thompson.

“We appreciate the quick response and ongoing coordination with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “We have a wonderful relationship and open communication with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that our schools are a safe place for students and employees. In this case, we thank them again for their prompt action.”

Investigators have not commented on the nature of the incident.

According to Carroll County jail records, Thompson is no longer in their custody.

