Woman stabbed, beaten with baseball bat before body found covered with blankets

ROME, Ga. — Warrants have revealed what led up to a Georgia woman’s death before police found her body covered with blankets.

Rome police identified the victim as 20-year-old Kaylee Shackelford. Investigators have charged 23-year-old Mystique Taylor and 25-year-old Rolanda Edwards in her death.

Officers found Shackelford’s body on Tuesday in the area of John Graham Homes near Hull Avenue and Cedar Avenue. Taylor and Edwards drove away from the scene and were later arrested after a chase with Floyd County police.

Both suspects appeared Wednesday before a Floyd County magistrate judge, who read the charges against them.

The warrants accused Taylor of stabbing Shackelford with a knife and hitting her in the head with a baseball bat. Investigators placed her time of death around 2:30 a.m.

Edwards is accused of trying to remove the body from her apartment hours later around 10 a.m.

Two hours later, police said Taylor and Edwards were spotted in a red car that matched one at the body scene. The warrants said Taylor was driving 100 mph in a 65 mph and didn’t stop for police.

Rome police said the victim and suspects all knew each other.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Shackelford and Mystique Malachi Amaziah Taylor were in a relationship, and Taylor had also begun an online relationship with Rolanda Monique Edwards.”

