Man stabbed during road rage incident on I-85

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a road rage incident that left a man seriously injured last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 13, Peter Chai was attacked by Yoandry Rincon, who confronted him at his driver’s window and stabbed him in the chest, according to GCPD.

It happened when Chai was traveling south on Interstate 85 in Duluth and became involved in a road rage encounter with a white van, police say.

The authorities said that during the confrontation, Rincon got out of the van and approached Chai, leading to the stabbing. Chai managed to retrieve a bat from his vehicle, which caused Rincon to retreat to his van.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chai was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been released.

Detectives found Rincon, interviewed him, and later charged him with aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Authorities confirmed that Chai and Rincon did not know each other before the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

©2025 Cox Media Group