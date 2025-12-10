Elderly Georgia woman assaulted during home invasion, deputies say

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman in Toombs County, Georgia, was the victim of a home invasion on Tuesday, when an unknown man forced his way into her home and committed aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, described as a white man with blonde, disheveled hair, wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans, was reportedly searching for drugs during the invasion.

Despite the immediate response from local and state law enforcement agencies, the suspect was not located, and the crime scene yielded little evidence, officials said.

Sheriff Jordan Kight expressed gratitude for the prompt response from approximately 20 additional law enforcement officers and agencies, stating, “To have approximately 20 additional law enforcement officers arrive to assist is a blessing for a smaller Sheriff’s Office like Toombs County.”

The home invasion occurred at 12:59 p.m. on Currie Road in Uvalda, Toombs County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said the victim managed to contact a neighbor before calling 911, who provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived.

The victim was transported by Toombs-Montgomery EMS and later transferred to Air Evac and is currently stable.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their homes, vehicles, and outbuildings locked and to remove keys from vehicles. Authorities urge anyone who sees someone matching the suspect’s description to call 911 immediately and not to approach the individual.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group