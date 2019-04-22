ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a McDonald’s customer claims he was attacked and assaulted by an employee.
According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the restaurant at 1105 Northside Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
The victim told officers he had been involved in a “verbal altercation with an employee.” He said he and the store manager had gone outside to talk about the incident when the employee came up to him again.
At that time, the victim said, the employee attacked him with a chair. After that, the victim said, the employee poured hot grease on him.
The victim said he ran to his car and called police. While doing this, he said, the employee shattered his windshield with some sort of metal object.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and the employee ran away from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
