Metro HS overcrowded by 700 students ... and it could get worse with new plan

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a Cobb County high school is severely overcrowded.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon spoke with parents at Pebblebrook High School on Wednesday, and one parent said she had no idea her son's school was overcrowded by 700 students.
The school has 2,500 students, but it's supposed to have only 1,800.
"I am a bit surprised now that I do know that, which, that could be troublesome," Lakita Bynes said.
Now we've learned it could get even more crowded.
The development plan the school fought to stop, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
