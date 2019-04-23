Hospital gives beautiful tribute to man who donated organs to save others

ATLANTA - It is one of the most excruciating things a parent could ever go through – losing a child.
One Atlanta family turned that tragedy into a way to help others live through organ donation.
An accident led to the sudden brain death of Moe Dominguez, 22. His family made the hard decision to donate his organs.
In a beautiful gesture, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital gathered nurses, doctors, techs and even strangers to line the hallway as Moe was brought into the operating room where his organs would be donated.
For #DonateLifeBlueGreenDay, we're honoring the story and spirit of organ donor Moe Dominguez.
Dozens of thousands of people around America are awaiting an organ transplant. By registering to become a donor, you could help save them.
Hear from Moe's family about the tough, but touching moments, and the need for donors across the state, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE to learn more about organ donation.
