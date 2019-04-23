  • Hospital gives beautiful tribute to man who donated organs to save others

    By: Linda Stouffer

    ATLANTA - It is one of the most excruciating things a parent could ever go through – losing a child.

    One Atlanta family turned that tragedy into a way to help others live through organ donation.

    An accident led to the sudden brain death of Moe Dominguez, 22. His family made the hard decision to donate his organs. 

    In a beautiful gesture, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital gathered nurses, doctors, techs and even strangers to line the hallway as Moe was brought into the operating room where his organs would be donated.

