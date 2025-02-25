Suspect arrested in double shooting at Cobb family entertainment center

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is now in custody for a double shooting at a family entertainment center in Cobb County over the weekend, police confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Police say Trayvon Thomas has been charged in the shooting at Main Event entertainment center on Sunday night.

Two people walked into the business on Sunday, but had to be taken away in an ambulance. Their current conditions are unclear.

Their identities and what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Newell learned that Cobb County police provided security for Main Event until about two weeks ago, and officers no longer provide security on the inside of the building.

