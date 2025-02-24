Community reacts after 2 shot at Cobb County movie theater, entertainment center

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting inside of a family entertainment center in Cobb Couty.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the popular Main Event hangout spot on Cobb Parkway, near entrances to Interstates 285 and 75.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the entertainment center where two people walked in Sunday night, and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

The suspect who opened fire got away before police arrived, but we now know investigators have identified a person of interest. So far, police have not released a description, or the name, of the suspect.

While the investigation continues, members of the community are worried about what is advertised as a family friend, fun location.

“[I] take my kids there probably once every two weeks,” Alexis Johnson, a Main Event customer, told Newell. “I’m glad we didn’t go.”

It’s not the first shooting to happen at Main Event. In 2021, a 12-year-old was shot right in the parking lot.

A couple of years later, police responded to a nearby Taco Mac that left the victim dead.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting on Sunday inside the venue, but it’s left some families with questions about security.

“They do have plenty of security but apparently they don’t have enough security now and its kind of scary,” Johnson told Channel 2 Action News.

Cobb County police provided security for Main Event until about two weeks ago, and officers no longer provide security on the inside of the building.

Newell contacted the business for more information but has not heard back.

The victims have not been identified and their current conditions aren’t known.

