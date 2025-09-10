Students, parents shaken after gun pulled at Cobb County high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fight involving a gun occurred at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, leading to a lockdown and the arrest of three students.

The incident was captured on cellphone video, showing a student holding a gun and hitting another student with it as a fight broke out.

“I’m feeling a little intimidated about coming to school,” said Michael Caceres, a student at Pebblebrook High School.

“A lot of tragedies happen when it comes to school shootings, and I didn’t want that to happen to my school,” said Ivan Williams, another student.

“I’m a parent of teenagers. I think emotions get high. It scares me that he had a weapon,” resident Justine Schwartz told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

“People got to monitor their kids at home because a lot of this starts at home, and you’ve got to see the signs of kids,” said Gregory Williamson, parent of a Pebblebrook High School student.

Students at the school were placed on lockdown during the incident, with doors locked and blinds closed to prevent visibility from outside.

School leaders let students know that they plan to tighten policies and procedures to prevent future incidents.

“I’ve also been saying that metal detectors would also be really strong for the school. To protect the students, the staff, anyone really,” Caceres said.

While no one reported that any shots were fired, the incident has left residents and parents in the area upset and concerned about safety.

