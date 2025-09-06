Storm damages Cobb County golf course

ACWORTH, Ga. — Crews were working to repair damage at Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth after multiple trees were knocked down by powerful storms that passed through during the afternoon on Saturday.

Play was halted, and all golfers left the course safely. The golf course is expected to reopen for play on Sunday.

Golfers with scheduled tee times are encouraged to contact the golf course before arriving to confirm availability.

