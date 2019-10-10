0 School nurse accused of stealing pills, giving wrong meds to students is fired

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a middle school nurse is out of a job.

A father who contacted Channel 2's Chris Jose told him that the nurse, Lindsey Waggoner, gave his 12-year-old child, a seventh-grader at Barber Middle School, the wrong medication.

The parent, who wanted to remain unidentified, is the whistleblower whose information launched a police investigation.

According to an arrest warrant, the nurse stole 209 pills from the clinic at Barber Middle School, which Jose reported in late September.

[READ MORE: School nurse arrested, accused of stealing students' medications]

On Thursday, Cobb County leaders confirmed that Waggoner is no longer employed by the district.

Police said the medication she allegedly took is commonly used to treat people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD.

"You could've hurt my son. Why did you do that?" the father told Jose, referring to the nurse.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jose counted 10 victims in the heavily redacted incident report, including the man's 12-year-old son.

"209 divided by 10 is 20 pills each, so we feel like this has been going on for a while," the father said.

Offices arrested Waggoner and charged her with theft.

The father who spoke with Jose believes there should be more charges.

"Son, out of the blue, just said, 'My medication was different. It was pink and white versus the normal color I usually take,'" the father said.

The father doesn't know what kind of medication the nurse allegedly gave his son.

"Do you believe the school nurse put your son in danger?" Jose asked.

"Yes," the father replied. "Could have been a life-threatening thing that he was given. He could've had an allergic reaction."

The father is urging other parents to keep an accurate count of their child's medication when they hand it off to the school nurse.

The district said it is working to reimburse the 10 victims.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.