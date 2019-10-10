  • BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DeKalb County motel, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say one person is dead and another person is injured at a shooting at a DeKalb County motel.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at a motel on Wesley Drive, where numerous law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.

    Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where police are investigating. 

    We're working to learn more about this developing situation for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

