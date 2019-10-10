BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DeKalb County motel, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say one person is dead and another person is injured at a shooting at a DeKalb County motel.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at a motel on Wesley Drive, where numerous law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.
2 people shot at a Decatur motel on Wesley Club Drive. We just got to the scene & police are everywhere. Gathering info for my live report at Noon on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/a0nL7f8mJL— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 10, 2019
Police have not said if anyone is in custody.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where police are investigating.
We're working to learn more about this developing situation for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
