Gunman on the run after triple shooting leaves 1 critical

    ATLANTA - Officers are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a triple shooting.

    Investigators were called out to the 600 block of Law Street NW shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. 

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people who had been shot. One victim was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Another victim was conscious and breathing, according to police. The third victim appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. 

    Officers said initial information shows the men got into an argument, which led to the gunfire. 

