Officials say 'snakehead' fish that can live on land may be invading Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - It sounds like something out of a horror movie: An invasive, predatory fish that eats everything in sight, can breathe air and live on land.
Officials say the fish, called the northern snakehead, has been found in Georgia -- and it's bad news for native species.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is in Gwinnett County, where the fish were caught in a private pond.
Petersen talked to officials about why the fish could potentially destroy delicate ecosystems where it is found.
