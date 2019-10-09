  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teacher sent to hospital after student assault, district says

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Atlanta school police are investigating after video shows a student assaulted a teacher inside a classroom.

    It happened Monday at Frederick Douglass High School.

    School police said the teacher was trying to prevent the student from starting a fight with another student, when the student turned on the teacher and assaulted him.

    The student was arrested and charged with assault. 

