CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teacher sent to hospital after student assault, district says

ATLANTA - Atlanta school police are investigating after video shows a student assaulted a teacher inside a classroom.
It happened Monday at Frederick Douglass High School.
School police said the teacher was trying to prevent the student from starting a fight with another student, when the student turned on the teacher and assaulted him.
The student was arrested and charged with assault.
TONIGHT AT 11: We’ll show you the video of the assault and have the school’s response to the violence.
TRENDING STORIES:
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- Violence at the pump: Gunmen shoot, kill man who was pumping gas, police say
- Softball teams banned from playoffs for chaotic fight at Atlanta high school game
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}