Long-struggling Gwinnett Place Mall will soon be up for sale

For a few years now, local business leaders have urged the owners of Gwinnett Place Mall to sell off, move out and give someone else the chance to redevelop the long-struggling shopping center.
It appears they’ll soon get their wish.
Moonbeam Capital Partners is poised to sell their portion of Gwinnett Place, which is now so empty that it recently attracted Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to shoot there — and, in a more macabre incident, allowed the decomposing body of a murder victim to go unnoticed for weeks.
