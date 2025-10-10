Savannah Bananas 2026 tour coming to Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you missed out on the Savannah Bananas at Truist Park earlier this year, you may be in luck.

The Savannah Bananas, known for their quirky rules, viral dance moves and in-game showmanship, will return to the Atlanta Braves stadium for its 2026 Banana Ball tour. They will face the Party Animals May 8-May 10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All Banana Ball tour dates will operate with a lottery system and tickets sell out quick. The 2026 Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List is open until October 31. You can click here to enter.

The Bananas initially began a summer baseball league for college players. But owner Jesse Cole wanted to step outside the batter’s box and expand the team’s reach. So he came up with “Banana Ball” where the rules are untraditional and the players are entertainers.

It’s only grown since then and this past season, the Bananas sold out MLB, NFL and college football stadiums around the country.

If you are still unfamiliar with how Banana Ball works, click here to learn more about the rules.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group