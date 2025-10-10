Thunderbirds won’t be at Atlanta air show, Blue Angels appearance at Rome air show in jeopardy

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — With the government shutdown in effect, all military flight performances have been canceled. That includes an appearance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at this weekend’s Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City.

Air show officials say the event will go on, just without the Thunderbirds and other military planes. Instead, all performances will be civilian acts.

The air show isn’t offering refunds, but people with tickets for this year’s show will receive complimentary admission for next year’s show featuring the US Navy Blue Angels.

This year, the Blue Angels are scheduled to appear at the Wings Over North Georgia air show in Rome on Oct. 17-19. The performance hasn’t been officially canceled yet, but will be if the government doesn’t reopen next week.

Wings Over North Georgia urged people on social media to contact Congress.

“We are a veteran owned and operated company and we need everyone reading this post to help us fight for what’s right!” the organizers wrote.

