Workers at metro Atlanta book distributor laid off without warning

COMMERCE, Ga. — More than 100 people working at a major book distribution company’s metro Atlanta facility are suddenly without a job.
Baker & Taylor laid off more than 500 people nationwide without warning, and dozens of them worked at a facility in Commerce.
The company plans to fully wind down operations by January after an acquisition deal with ReaderLink fell through.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington traveled to Commerce on Thursday and spoke with some of the former employees who say the news came as a shock.
“I lost it. I bawled, I cried the entire day,” said Karli Prater, who is also pregnant. “How am I going to pay my bills? How am I going to put food on the table? I can’t do that.”
Employees told Washington that they are not receiving severance pay.
Another long-time employee, Ted Yonce, said he feels like employees were treated as numbers rather than people.
“I need insurance. I need a way to take care of my medicines,” he said.
The Director of Finance in Commerce has offered assistance with utility payment options for those affected by the sudden job loss.
