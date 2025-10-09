‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss will star in ‘& Juliet’ on Broadway

ATLANTA — Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is heading to Broadway to star in the hit musical “& Juliet.”

Burruss is expected to join the cast for a limited engagement starting in December, according to Playbill.com.

She will succeed TikTok star Cheryl Porter in the role of Angélique.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical,” Burruss said in a statement to Playbill. “As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“& Juliet” flips the script on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo.

Burruss is one of the longest returning stars on RHOA, totaling 14 seasons on the reality series. She is also a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, and restaurateur.

Burruss, who did theatre as a kid, made her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” in 2018, according to Variety. She has also produced several Broadway shows, including “The Piano Lesson,” “The Wiz” and “Othello.”

©2025 Cox Media Group