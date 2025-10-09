Cobb County 12-year-old exploited on Snapchat by 7 men for over a year, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven men are accused of committing crimes against a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat, with two suspects arrested and five still at large, according to police.

The Kennesaw Police Department has been investigating the case, which allegedly involved the suspects violating the girl for over a year. A search of the victim’s cellphone revealed sexually explicit messages and child sexual abuse materials sent by the suspects.

“That’s why we go to Washington, D.C., to lobby for the Kids Online Safety Act because we’ve got to put a stop to this,” Susan Norris, founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The two suspects currently in the Cobb County Jail are expected to be extradited, while authorities continue to search for the remaining five suspects who do not reside in Georgia.

Police are urging parents to monitor their children’s devices and social media activity closely.

