Runners raise money on Thanksgiving to help families in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — Not everyone spent Thanksgiving relaxing.

Some got out and ran in Cobb County for a good cause.

Crowds gathered in Marietta Square on Thursday to participate in the annual Gobble Jog.

There were races for everyone - a 10K, a 5K, and even a “tot trot” for the kids.

It was all for a good cause.

Runners raised funds to help provide food and support for families this holiday season.

“We combine all of these feeding programs and shelter programs to effectively help over 70,000 people each year who may be facing a difficult time in their life,” Ike Reighard, MUST Ministries CEO said.

Following the jog, MUST Ministries provided a Thanksgiving meal.

