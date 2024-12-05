Railroad maintenance closures around Marietta Square rescheduled

MARIETTA, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the City of Marietta this week, there’s an update for a road project to know about.

CSX is scheduled to complete maintenance at numerous railroad crossings around Marietta Square.

However, the City of Marietta announced Wednesday night that most have been postponed until further notice.

Train crossings at Waverly Way, Whitlock Avenue, Mill Street, Polk Street and Kennesaw Avenue were scheduled for upgrades on Thursday and Friday, but will now be put on hold.

It is unclear what led to the postponements, however, the city of Marietta is hosting its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting on Thursday night.

The city said it will update neighbors as soon as they learn of a future date.

Work will continue though Thursday on East Dixie Avenue SE. This crossing is expected to be closed for 24-48 hours while the work is completed.

Any other updates will come from the City of Marietta.

